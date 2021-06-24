Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Another comfy one Friday, then the heat and humidity builds over the weekend

By Clayton Stiver
WFMZ-TV Online
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerfect for some. Too cool for others. But love it or not, it certainly doesn't get more comfortable than this for the first week of summer. After another clear and crisp start, it was another sun-sational day Thursday with abundant sunshine and low humidity as afternoon highs inched up a few degrees compared to Wednesday reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. We'll sneak in one more fairly comfy day on Friday as well, and even though there will be a few extra clouds, it should be no worse than partly sunny. But if you want it to feel more like summer since it is after all, summer, then you'll be more content this weekend as the heat and humidity return. Starting Saturday, then through early next week, expect a mix of clouds and stickier sunshine with a daily chance for a pop-up thunderstorm or two, even though much of the time will remain dry. So soak up the comfort while it lasts, as it usually is short-lived in the summertime. Although it certainly warms up this weekend with widespread mid to upper 80s, there are no extended stretches of temperatures well into the 90s, or oppressive heat waves in the forecast.

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#New England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentwtae.com

Heat and humidity to stay, rain to lessen

A few showers have fired around the area, as expected, but we really aren't seeing much in the way of thunder with these showers. Rain showers and perhaps a storm will continue through the evening until sunset when they will start to fall apart. Rain should end by midnight at the latest with some valley fog possible tomorrow morning. We remain hot and humid for our Tuesday with likely even less coverage in showers than what we have seen today. A cold front arrives on Wednesday to bring more widespread shower activity, but it will do nothing for the heat and humidity.
Fort Wayne, INfortwaynesnbc.com

Heat and humidity returns

FORT WAYNE,Ind.(Fort Wayne’s NBC) — A warm front lifting north through the area will usher in more humidity. It will also bring warmer temperatures especially tomorrow through midweek. With the heat and humidity there will be an increasing chance of showers and a few thunderstorms this week. Any of the showers and storms could bring gusty winds and brief heavy rain. The best timing of this rain is late afternoon into the early evenings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy