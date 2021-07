Recently on Glenn Beck: Worldwide poll asked, “Do you trust your news media?”. First place was Finland, 88 percent trust. Last place was the U.S., 23 percent. Why? Have you seen any of this on mainstream media? On June 25. Beck interviewed Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA technology. Though not an “anti-vaxxer,” Malone gets taken off YouTube, etc., for saying that since the vaccine is experimental, by law we are required to be told of all possible side effects. This has not been happening.