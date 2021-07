The S&P 500 pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Tuesday as the 4400 level has offered a bit of resistance. If you have been following my analysis over the last week or so, I have been talking about the fact that the S&P 500 has a habit of moving in 200-point increments. Because of this, I think that what we are looking at here is a simple pullback from a significant overall target. Even if we did break above the 4400 level, then it is likely that the market will try to get to 4600, but we would also have the 4500 level between here and there and it could offer a bit of psychological pressure.