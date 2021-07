A Texas man was arrested for allegedly molesting two children at his Lafayette residence, according to a probable cause affidavit filed June 30. Two victims, ages 16 and 14, came forward to Lafayette police. Both said they had been molested by Rodolfo Jimenez, 71, on more than one occasion, according to the affidavit. Each time, Jimenez would ask the victims to watch TV with him and then tell the victims to lay on their back before touching them inappropriately.