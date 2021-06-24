New risk score system to accurately predict leukemia relapse

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) often relapse early after the treatment course, within the first two years from the initial diagnosis [1,2,3]. Cases of late relapse (LR) occurring in ≥5 years from initial diagnosis have been reported infrequently [4,5,6]. However, there is no exact definition for late/very late relapse of ALL. Vora et al., reported 12 cases (~1%) with very-late relapse (VLR), defined as >10 years from the time of complete remission (CR), among 1134 children treated on the Medical Research Council (MRC) ALL trials [5]. The MRC UKALLXII/ECOG E2993 reported that 2.8% (n = 21) of all relapses in adult ALL patients were late (≥5 years from remission) [6]. Rizzari et al. showed that LR ALL (≥5 years) occurred in 2.9% of Italian children, with a median onset of 6.1 years (range: 5.8–13.7) [4]. It remains unknown if LR results from recurrence of the original leukemia or from a second de novo ALL that is clonally distinct from to the original malignancy. To better understand the clonal origin of LR-ALL and examine treatment outcomes, we analyzed genetic features and clinical outcomes including response to novel agents (i.e., blinatumomab and inotuzumab) [7, 8], and/or allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (alloHCT) in patients treated for ALL at City of Hope (COH).