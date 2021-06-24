Cancel
Biggest COVID-19 Outbreak Hits Northwest Detention Center as 29 Immigrants Test Positive

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor much of the pandemic, a steadily dropping population at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma has helped keep at bay the kind of large-scale coronavirus outbreaks that have hit some federal immigrant detention centers and state prisons. But since the beginning of June, as federal authorities transferred hundreds of detainees from the southern border, 29 of those held at the Tacoma facility have tested positive.

