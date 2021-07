Fresh off the release of the “Gold Hoops” Air Jordan 6 Retro, word of another women’s exclusive colorway is being reported by zSneakerheadz. According to the account, a “Mint Foam” Jordan 6 will join the lineup early next year. While images of the upcoming retro have not yet surfaced, this early mockup suggests the shoe will be white-based, subtly complemented by hits of mint green on the lace lock, rear pull-tab, and midsole trim. The blocking in the mockup is said to be consistent with what’s planned for retail.