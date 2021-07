TRENTON - New Jersey Courts statewide will hold mandatory settlement conferences in landlord-tenant cases, under a Supreme Court order issued July 1. According to a release, the conferences, an attempt to resolve cases without a trial, are expected to begin sometime in July. Priority will go to the oldest pending cases with the most unpaid rent and any newly filed cases where more than 12 months’ rent is owed. Parties from both sides will be required to appear at the mandatory settlement conference. If the landlord does not appear, the case will be dismissed. If the tenant does not appear and the landlord establishes entitlement to relief, the court will enter a default judgment.