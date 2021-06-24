Cancel
Public Memorial Service to Be Held for Seattle Police Officer Who Was Struck by a Driver on I-5

Cover picture for the articleA public memorial honoring fallen police Officer Alexandra "Lexi" Harris will be held July 1 at T-Mobile Park, the Seattle Police Department announced Wednesday evening. Harris, 38, was off-duty and had just finished a shift on June 13, when she encountered a three-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 5 just south of Seattle. While trying to help the drivers involved in the accident, Harris was struck and killed by another vehicle.

