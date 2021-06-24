Cancel
Child Tax Credit: Who Qualifies For A Monthly Check?

(CBS New York) — The updated Child Tax Credit will start in just a few weeks. On July 15, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will pay millions of parents up to $300 per kid. The monthly payments will extend through the end of 2021, and, in total, may add up to more than any previous stimulus check. The Credit could continue beyond this year, if the proposed American Families Plan passes in its current form. But who qualifies for the payouts, and how can someone be sure the money arrives?

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

