Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Announces Athena Miller as Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach

By SwimSwam
swimswam.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Head Coach John Hargis and the University of Pittsburgh men’s and women’s swimming and diving team announced the hiring of Athena Miller Thursday. “We’re blessed that Athena Miller has decided to join the Panther family,” Hargis said. “With her experience as a head coach, assistant in the ACC, Ivy League and most recently Air Force, she understands how to couple the high level of both swimming and academics. She wants to work with the athletes that want a top education and to compete against top swimming and diving talent that the ACC provides. To have her come and be a part of what we’re building, we’re truly excited to have her here at Pitt.

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Mount Union, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Diving#Duke University#Dartmouth College#Pitt Athletics Courtesy#Pitt Athletics Pittsburgh#Acc#Air Force#The Big Green#Defiance College#Capella University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas Democrats try to block GOP voting bill by fleeing state

President Joe Biden will deliver a major speech on voting rights Tuesday as Republican-led states introduce changes to election laws nationwide. Democrats in the state legislature flew to Washington, D.C. yesterday to break a quorum and block a GOP voting bill. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN to break down the latest developments.
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing cuts 787 production as new problem discovered

SEATTLE, July 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it will cut its 787 production rate as it works through a new structural defect in its troubled twin-aisle airliner program in another obstacle to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic's impact. The company now forecasts delivering fewer than half...

Comments / 0

Community Policy