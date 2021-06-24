Pitt Announces Athena Miller as Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach

PITTSBURGH — Head Coach John Hargis and the University of Pittsburgh men’s and women’s swimming and diving team announced the hiring of Athena Miller Thursday. “We’re blessed that Athena Miller has decided to join the Panther family,” Hargis said. “With her experience as a head coach, assistant in the ACC, Ivy League and most recently Air Force, she understands how to couple the high level of both swimming and academics. She wants to work with the athletes that want a top education and to compete against top swimming and diving talent that the ACC provides. To have her come and be a part of what we’re building, we’re truly excited to have her here at Pitt.