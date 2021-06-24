Cancel
Cleveland, OH

7 Bars Are On Board For The Upcoming 'Friends' Bar Crawl In Cleveland

WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mark your calendar, Friends fans. There’s a Cleveland-based bar crawl coming up with a theme in honor of the hit NBC sitcom. Friends premiered in 1994, running for 10 seasons and remaining one of the most popular award-winning sitcoms today. It starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, along with other lovable cast members. Everyone reconnected for a reunion special that released on HBO Max last month.

kisscleveland.iheart.com
Cleveland, OH
