Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial-City Council. Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial City Council on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The City Council will be conducting a Public Hearing for a proposed General Plan Amendment, Zone Change and Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration recommendation, initiated by the City of Imperial’s Parks Department. The proposal is to change the land use and zoning designations from “R-1 (Residential Single Family)” to “OP (Open Space)”. The proposed development is known as the Town Site Park project, which is a community driven project that would be funded by Prop 68 funds available in round 4 of California state parks grant. City of Imperial in partnership with Imperial High school District will be submitting an application to the state seeking the maximum funds available to develop new recreational features for this proposed project site.