NBA

Storm announce Force4Change campaign “Kicks for Equality” presented by Symetra and in partnership with Bank of America

WNBA.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — The Seattle Storm announced today the 2021 Force4Change campaign “Kicks for Equality,” which features an online auction that will run from June 24 to July 7, with the purpose of raising awareness and funds for the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle—an organization that empowers communities of color by providing economic, educational and employment support services. Bidding launches at 10 a.m., on June 24.

storm.wnba.com
