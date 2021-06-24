Storm announce Force4Change campaign “Kicks for Equality” presented by Symetra and in partnership with Bank of America

Storm Foundation will donate $20,000 to Swedish Cancer Institute’s Patient Assistance Fund and help promote early cancer screening and prevention. SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm will host “Storm Out Cancer Night” presented by Swedish Cancer Institute on July 11, at 3 p.m. PT, as the team faces the Phoenix Mercury at Angel Of The Winds Arena, in Everett, Wash., for its last game before the WNBA Olympic break. The Storm Foundation will donate $20,000 to the Swedish Cancer Institute’s Patient Assistance Fund to help in the fight against cancer while the health care provider promotes early screening around the arena.