The Cincinnati Reds look to cool off a red-hot San Diego Padres squad. Payback comes in the form of many fashions; however, as the Padres make their annual visit to the Queen City, the only retribution the Cincinnati Reds (39-38) should be seeking are victories. Less than two weeks ago, San Diego swept a four-game set from the Reds, who were riding a six-game winning streak, at Petco Park. Since that series, the Redlegs have been stuck in neutral.