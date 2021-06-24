Kids welcome at Mueller State Park Outdoor Skills Day

Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites kids of all ages to join them at Mueller State Park for an Outdoor Skills Day, Saturday, June 26. The event is free with a valid Colorado Parks Pass and will go from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. They are offering spin casting and fly fishing, target shooting with .22 and shotgun, geocaching, archery, a cave simulator where one can crawl through the cave, learning about spelunking, about safety, protecting items found in caves like stalagmites and stalactites and more. Camp cooking with s’mores making, Leave No Trace, and much more. And, introducing this year, the Mobile Earth and Space Observatory (MESO) with many features including looking at the sky through a telescope. There will be prizes, and surprises in this great family event where you can try new skills.