While we have long been able to adjust the language of the iPhone, there’s been no way to do it at the app level. iOS 13 changed that. Often overlooked amongst the major updates to iOS in the last 18 months, having the option of changing the language by app can be very helpful. For anyone who regularly uses two languages, this is one of the most helpful, yet unknown, iOS tricks around. This post will show you how to change the language of any app while still maintaining a separate language for the rest of your iPhone.