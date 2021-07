A peak at the news confirms to any discerning eye that we are a nation divided along religious and political lines, along theological and ideological lines and labels. As a Christian nation, a nation with people who hold Christian beliefs of moral integrity and godly principles in positions of authority; and these values are held by persons of other faith or without a religious affiliation at all, who are in positions of authority in government, industry and commerce. We are structured to be a principled and civil society. Yet we find ourselves, as a people, as a nation in an untenable divide.