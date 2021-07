WENATCHEE — The Forest Service is expanding its campfire restrictions just days after announcing its first level of restrictions. Campfires will no longer be allowed anywhere in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, including designated camping areas, according to a news release from the agency. People can only use pressurized liquid gas stoves and should make sure that it is used on a three-foot diameter barren of flammable material. The agency is also suspending all wood cutting in conjunction with the campfire ban.