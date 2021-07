Nearly everyone knows about Almost Friday Fest by now, but have you heard about the Almost Fireworks Fest yet? Brenda Christensen stated “Everyone always seems to be looking for something to do before the fireworks start. We were excited when the chamber asked if the Almost Friday Fest Committee would like to add an event for Fourth of July.” The Keep Muscatine Beautiful Committee has been planning this new event for months to make this 4th of July one to remember in Muscatine, Iowa.