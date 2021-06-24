‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Kay Robertson Hospitalized After Dog Attack

It wouldn’t be a real 4th of July party unless we heard from the Duck Dynasty family. And thankfully, Korie Robertson came through. As she so often does, the Duck Dynasty star took to social media to engage with her fans on the holiday weekend. On Sunday evening, she wished her more than two million followers on Instagram a happy 4th of July. In doing so, she posted a photo with her husband, Willie Robertson. Both are all smiles. It looks like the happy couple is laying in the grass.