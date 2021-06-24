Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

A.M.R Instills Sincere Positivity Through ‘Smile’, Out On Monstercat

By Husam Alzgheibi
EDMTunes
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToo often, I find that music attempting to be positive or telling you to “cheer up” can, unfortunately, fall flat and feel tacky or out of touch. However, what Qatari artist A.M.R presents on his track ‘Smile‘ is noticeably an earnest, passionate sentiment that leaves a strong impression. If you want to feel better, one way to do so is to hear the track that is out on Monstercat Silk.

www.edmtunes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monstercat#Field Recordings#Kenya#Qatari#Maasai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Qatar
News Break
Music
Related
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Crankdat and Ace Aura bring ‘The Feeling’ to Monstercat

Crankdat and Ace Aura have joined forces on a vibrant new track titled, “The Feeling” released via Canadian independent powerhouse, Monstercat. The single follows Crankdat’s serene, vocal-driven collaboration with JT Roach “Better Without You” as well as Ace Aura’s “Resist” alongside Subtronics, both of which were released in May. Speaking on the collaboration process, Crankdat shared,
Musicedm.com

Monstercat Unveils Stunning 10-Year Anniversary Compilation Album: Listen

Over the last 10 years, blue-ribbon electronic music imprint Monstercat has cultivated a sound all its own and captured the hearts of millions of listeners worldwide. Establishing itself as a driving force in the music industry and paving the way for artist discovery, innovation, and sustainability for over 1,000 artists, the brand certainly hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.
Beauty & FashionComplex

Sincere’s Entrepreneurial Spirit Is Shining Through UK Rap

If you came up in the mid-2000s and you weren’t blasting out “That’s Not Gangsta”—Dion ‘Sincere’ Hamilton’s breakout single—then you were doing it all wrong. The 2005-released street smash—which was a fan favourite on Channel U (R.I.P), the only TV station dedicated to underground, unsigned British music talent—emphasised Sincere’s belief in the power of financial freedom early on, with lines like: “Them Ps that you left on road have been invested/We buy houses, yeah that’s gangsta.” It’s a message he instills in the artists he manages today—West London rapper Fredo and rising rhymer Meekz Manny—which is reflected in the depth of their own lyricism.
Musicedmidentity.com

N3WPORT Plucks at Our Heartstrings with an Alluring Mix

N3WPORT shows off his unique style and spins up a melodic bass mix that takes listeners on a journey through a deep range of emotions!. If you have been searching for high-energy tunes that equally pull at your heartstrings look no further than N3WPORT. The Washington D.C.-based producer is a rising star in the melodic and future bass realm and has been honing his craft since releasing remixes of The Cranberries’ “Zombie” and Twenty One Pilot’s “Stressed Out”. Last year, N3WPORT dove into the studio and released an astounding 16 tracks including official remixes for Judah & The Lion, WE ARE FURY, William Black, and Outwild, as well.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music – An Overview

Dubstep is a popular genre of electronic dance music, which originally originated in South London in the mid-2000s. It is normally characterised by extremely sparse, syncopated, kick drum rhythms with prominent percussive frequencies. The lead sample is repeatedly played back at certain points in a song; however, it is often distorted. This type of music was originally created as a way for artists to add character to their music. Dubstep was first recorded in the studios of producers such as Diplo and Russel Simmons. Over time the style has developed into a full-fledged musical movement.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Aiobahn and NUZB meet on soothing Monstercat tie-up, ‘All of This’

Inventive house music from two different corners of the planet has come together for a meeting on Monstercat. Aiobahn and NUZB both shared something in common when they made a trip around the STMPD RCRDS delivery arena earlier in the year, and the respective South Korean and Brazilian minds chose formally link up for “All of This.”
MusicEDMTunes

Sabai And Rave New World Collide On ‘Me + You’ On Monstercat

Sabai is back on Monstercat with an infectiously catchy and bright single titled ‘Me + You‘ alongside Rave New World. It’s their first collaborative track, and they truly deliver a remarkable track packed with emotivity and euphoric energy. ‘Me + You’ kicks off with a lush acoustic guitar melody alongside...
Musicdancemusicnw.com

Monstercat celebrates 10 years with new album, livestream and more

Today, July 1, is officially the 10th birthday of electronic music label Monstercat. The label paved the way for many of our favorite artists and expanded the electronic music industry with innovative events. To celebrate a decade in the music business, Monstercat is hosting a Twitch event on July 3 at 12 pm PST. The Twitch event will be streamed worldwide and will bring 10 artists from different parts of the world on one platform. You can access the stream by checking out Monstercat’s Twitch channel here.
Beauty & Fashionedmidentity.com

Monstercat Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary in Style

Monstercat celebrates a decade of innovation in the dance music scene with a new compilation album, a global live stream, and more. Independent label Monstercat has spent years delivering some of the most eclectic music in the scene and has now reached an amazing 10-year milestone! This prolific and iconic label boasts three distinct worlds – Uncaged, Instinct, and now Silk, with the intent to highlight some of the most dynamic artists in the electronic music realm. Monstercat has always been forward-driven, artistic-centered, and innovative in all of its ventures and this celebration is no different.
this song is sick

James Vickery Releases Sultry R&B Single “Finally,” Produced by SG Lewis

James Vickery is the fast-rising male face to the UK’s R&B scene and has pretty much become a staple here on the site at this point. Last month, he announced that his debut album, Songs The Made You Feel, was set to release later this year and teased us with his infectious single with EARTHGANG, You Comfort Me. Today, he’s teamed up with the ever-impressive SG Lewis for his latest single, “Finally,” out now via TH3RD BRAIN.
Musicedmidentity.com

CHANEY Crafts a Summer Mix Dripping with House Heaters

UK-based house DJ and producer CHANEY is riding the wave of his recent single “Always Come Back” and spun up a mix to celebrate. Multi-talented artist CHANEY has been destined for a career in music ever since his earliest days while growing up in Swindon, UK. First joining his brother’s band and touring pubs, he inevitably pursued his passions as a solo artist and signed a publishing deal before he was even 18. During this time he honed his skills as a singer/songwriter, but dance music beckoned CHANEY to explore the genre as he began to play around with different beats while finding a passion for raving as well.
MusicNME

Nina Nesbitt gets acrobatic in video for new single ‘Summer Fling’

Nina Nesbitt has shared a brand new single called ‘Summer Fling’ – you can watch the song’s video below. The Scottish singer-songwriter’s latest track is her first solo release since 2019’s ‘The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change’ album, and marks the next chapter in her career rebirth.
Musicreadjunk.com

Face To Face Announce New Album “No Way Out But Through”

Face To Face have announced they are releasing a new album No Way Out But Through. The album will be released on September 10th, which you can now pre-order. You can listen to the title track below. Trever Keith (vocals/lead guitar) talked about the title track:. “To me, No Way...
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

TikTok finally rolling out feature to skip through video

TikTok appears to be testing and rolling out one of the most requested features on the app, giving users the ability to scrub through videos rather than having to rewatch them. Throughout 2020, TikTok became by far the most popular app in the world. The ability to create short-form videos...
MusicEDMTunes

Report: Swedish House Mafia Will Release New Music Next Week

As Summer kicks into high gear and music events return (in many places), plenty of artists are starting to release all of the music they’ve been holding back. It looks like that will also include Swedish House Mafia. Yes, Swedish House Mafia who hasn’t released a track since “Don’t You Worry Child”. Their 2019 world tour went out with a bit of a whimper and then COVID took its toll. Since then the EDM world has almost forgotten they exist.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Smile Machine offers up airy but fuzzed-out indie rock on new song “Pretty Today” (watch the video)

Smile Machine is the solo project of Jordyn Blakely, who's drummed in Stove, Maneka, Bartees Strange's band, and more, and she's releasing her debut EP Bye For Now on July 16 via Exploding In Sound (pre-order). She recently released lead single "Shit Apple" and we're now premiering second single "Pretty Today," along with its Brant Louck-directed video, which stars Jordyn alongside a pink teddy bear.
Worldaquariumdrunkard.com

The Lagniappe Sessions :: Yuma Abe

Lagniappe (la ·gniappe) noun ‘lan-ˌyap,’ — 1. An extra or unexpected gift or benefit. 2. Something given or obtained as a gratuity or bonus. Following an extended amount of time at home during the global pandemic, Tokyo-based singer-songwriter Yuma Abe was struck with a bout of inspiration. Away from his day job fronting the band Never Young Beach, Yuma found the space needed to conjure up Fantasia, his first solo album, out now digitally via his own imprint Thaian Records, and released on vinyl this fall via Temporal Drift. While Fantasia has echoes of his band’s classic tunefulness, Yuma on his own strikes a much more subdued and introspective tone, both in his lyrics and the understated instrumentation. For his Lagniappe Session, Yuma cites influences and inspirations, including Devendra Banhart, who toured with Never Young Beach in Japan and contributes guitar to Fantasia, and Haruomi Hosono (Chu Kosaka’s former bandmate and frequent collaborator), who has become a mentor of sorts, offering his services as a mixing engineer on the album. Yuma on his selections, below.
Musicmagneticmag.com

The 15 Best Techno Tracks of June 2021

June's chart may be loaded with hard and hypnotic techno but it's led off by two equally epic doses of the genre including the ridiculously good Maceo Plex remix of the one and only, "Insomnia" by Faithless. See past charts here. 1. "INSOMNIA (EPIC MIX)" - FAITHLESS, MACEO PLEX [MINISTRY...

Comments / 0

Community Policy