Good things truly do come to those who wait and believe us when we say the EP from Lab Group was, without a doubt, worth waiting for. CharlestheFirst, Potions, and Supertask create some of the most special and emotive sounds that fans connect with on a deeper level. Especially when the artists combine creative abilities and collaborate on tracks together. For quite some time, the artists have been working on a project known as Lab Group, where they can showcase their unique sounds. Fans have eagerly awaited the day when the three like-minded producers would finally put out something together – and that moment has finally arrived.