Lost Dog, Speckled Hound Mix in Cameron

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - Texas Democratic lawmakers defied calls for their arrest on Tuesday, a day after fleeing their state to thwart efforts to pass voting restrictions, and said they would stay in Washington to push for federal voting reform. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, vowed to arrest...
PHILADELPHIA, July 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden, under pressure from U.S. civil rights leaders, on Tuesday called it a "national imperative" to pass sweeping voting rights legislation that has stalled in Congress, but he did not outline a path to overcome Republican opposition. Numerous Republican-controlled states have passed new...
NASIRIYAH, Iraq (AP) — The death toll from a fire that swept through a hospital coronavirus ward climbed to 92 on Tuesday, Iraq’s state news agency reported, as anguished relatives buried their loved ones and lashed out at the government over the country’s second such disaster in less than three months.
The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
WASHINGTON — Senate Democratic leaders announced an agreement Tuesday evening to advance a $3.5 trillion spending plan to finance a major expansion of the economic safety net. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the $3.5 trillion will be in addition to the $579 billion in new spending under the bipartisan...
JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
LONDON — In the hours after England lost in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship and Black players were subjected to a flood of racist comments, officials condemned the abuse almost as fast as the offensive comments had rolled in. But athletes and others have lashed out and...
"The Crown," Netflix's lavish portrait of the British royal family, and "The Mandalorian," Disney's sci-fi drama set in the "Star Wars" universe, led the pack of nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards announced Tuesday morning, scooping up 24 nods each. The other leading contenders are the Marvel miniseries "WandaVision" (23...
One of the suspects arrested in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was a former confidential source for the Drug Enforcement Administration, the agency said. The news was reported by the Miami Herald, which said that the suspect was first arrested over 20 years ago after allegedly providing false...
For the second time, Jill Biden will head to the Olympic Games to lead the U.S. delegation. But for the Tokyo Games, she'll do so without her husband, President Joe Biden. The couple led the delegation for the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 when Joe Biden was vice president.
Comments / 0