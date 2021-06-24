MEDUZA Plays A Live Set From The Rhone-Alpes In France As Part Of EWAX Festival

In recent times, we have been blessed with an influx of great DJ sets. These would obviously be from some of our favorite artists. Due to the nature of the internet, many of these sets have taken place from amazing venues and exotic locations. Additionally, we could thank live streamers like Cercle for the rise in unique sets too. One such location is that of the Rhone-Alpes in France, and the artists in question? None other than the legendary house act Meduza, brought to us, courtesy of the EWAX Festival. In the past, sets like these would be one-offs, and were ‘you had to be there moments.’ Now, thanks to the advent of Youtube and the internet, we can relieve these epic sets at a moment’s notice.