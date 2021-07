Slightly past the Summer Season halfway point, the LCS continues through Week 5 this weekend. Team Liquid had a rough Day 1 and Day 2, losing convincingly to 100 Thieves and Cloud9. This continues a trend for TL on the back half of the year–they lose against the top teams. Unfortunately, Liquid has yet to pick up a win versus 100T, TSM or C9 across five weeks of play. This team has had high points throughout the year, even going as far as a five-game series versus C9 in the Mid Season Showdown Finals. That said, Team Liquid currently holds a losing record to C9 across 2021, while holding a winning record over TSM.