Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

NYSL Mayhem revealed as Andbox's CDL mobile team

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 19 days ago

Andbox expanded its esports portfolio Thursday with the introduction of the Call of Duty: Mobile team NYSL Mayhem. The team previously operated as Trovo Mayhem. "Call of Duty: Mobile is a massively popular game globally and it was important for us to establish a team to represent New York given the size of the market, our leadership position in it, and our existing deep roots in the Call of Duty franchise across all platforms," Andbox co-founder and chief product officer Rohit Gupta said in a news release.

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl#Daniel Hernandez#Mobile Gaming#Nysl Mayhem#Cdl#Trovo Mayhem#Andbox Co#Subliners#The Call Of Duty League#The Overwatch League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Esports
News Break
Overwatch
Related
Video Gamesestnn.com

CoD: Fans Return For CDL Stage 5 Major

Fans are finally returning to the Call of Duty League. For the first time in over 400 days, the Call of Duty League returned to LAN play last month with the Stage 4 Major. Held in Arlington’s Esports Stadium, all 12 teams gathered to compete on LAN for the first time this year. However, the event featured no fans, and this was a massive miss for the League.
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

Mayhem moving on to Checkmate at main tank

On a five-game losing streak and looking to fix a "floundering" run of play, according to team general manager Albert Yeh, the Florida Mayhem moved Seung-hun "Checkmate" Baek to a main tank role. The rookie Checkmate previously had operated as the Mayhem's DPS, but as the team has struggled with...
FIFAgamingbolt.com

FIFA 22 Seemingly Confirms Custom Clubs In Career Mode

In a press release by EA Sports as reported by Push Square, the developer has seemingly confirmed the existence of custom clubs in the game’s career mode. The press release reportedly teases a new “Create a Club experience”, which seems to suggest that players would finally be able to create custom clubs for the game’s career mode.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

The key transfers to save CDL’s struggling teams

Should OpTic Chicago drop FormaL? Do the ROKKR need to pick up a Challengers star? Reverse Sweep’s Enigma breaks down what kind of transfers the Call of Duty League’s struggling teams can make in order to ascend as real contenders at CDL Champs 2021. It’s hard to even know who...
Video Gamesthedallasnews.net

Thieves, OpTiC stay perfect in CDL Stage 5

The Los Angeles Thieves and OpTiC Chicago improved to 2-0 while the Toronto Ultra won their Stage 5 debut Sunday in the Call of Duty League. The Thieves took down the London Royal Ravens 3-1. They opened with a 250-164 win on Moscow Hardpoint, and after dropping the next map 6-1 on Standoff Search and Destroy, they wrested back control with a 3-0 win on Garrison Control and 250-242 squeaker on Raid Hardpoint.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

The Old Veteran of the CDL

For James “Clayster” Eubanks, it has been a rocky road for the New York Subliners Superstar as he has faced some of the highest highs and the lowest of lows in his career. As the old veteran of the CDL looks to build on this in the next upcoming stage and Call of Duty Championship to add to his already storied resume.
Video GamesBleacher Report

Overwatch League 2021 Week 13: Chengdu Hunters' Top Plays, Prize Money

From the brink of extinction to the shores of Hawaii, the Chengdu Hunters have booked their ticket to the $225,000 Summer Showdown. One of the Overwatch League's lower-ranked clubs, the versatile pandas clawed, tooth and nail, through this week of qualifiers to clinch their trip. It's been a weird season...
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Fans Are Coming Back for CDL LAN Events

There has been speculation over the past couple of days within the Call of Duty community and Call of Duty League (CDL) in relation to the possibility of the whole fan situation. But as of now, it is all the more real. In other words, fans are coming back to CDL LAN events.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

League of Legends Ultimate Spellbook Explained

Riot Games continues to add to its playlist options, especially with the newest game mode that was released for League of Legends, "Ultimate Spellbook." Those who are wondering what the game mode really has, look no further as this game mode has players "theory-crafting" of what could be for their favorite champions.
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

TSM draw even with 100 Thieves atop LCS standings

100 Thieves dropped their second consecutive match Saturday while TSM rebounded with a win to draw even atop the League Championship Series Summer Split standings. Evil Geniuses won their seventh in a row by defeating 100 Thieves in 33 minutes on red. TSM rebounded from their loss Friday by defeating...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Atlanta FaZe’s aBeZy reveals his true CDL dream team

Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris has become one of the hottest prospects in the Call of Duty League, already taking down his opponents with ease across multiple seasons, and the future looks incredibly bright. But who would he have on his CDL dream team?. For the most part, aBeZy is looked at...
FIFAPosted by
Deseret News

FIFA 22 has revealed its cover stage, and new changes coming to the game

EA Sports released the first trailer for the upcoming FIFA 22 video game, including a peek at its cover star, France football star Kylian Mbappé. The trailer, which you can see below, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the game’s production. The clip splits between scenes of real players competing on the field, followed by shots of them in the game.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Here are the Overwatch League Summer Showdown teams

Very few things are guaranteed during any Overwatch League season. But in 2021, it seems like the Shanghai Dragons and Dallas Fuel making tournament brackets is more reliable than death or taxes. The league’s third tournament cycle, the Summer Showdown, will include the two top teams in the finals bracket...
Video GamesBleacher Report

F1 2021 Review: Braking Point Impressions, Gameplay Videos and Esports Appeal

The team at Codemasters, in tandem with EA Sports, one-upped itself last year with the superb F1 2020—and now has to do so again this year with F1 2021. A year ago, the task was sending off the old console generation in style, signaling the storied racing series had reached its apex at the right time. Thanks to tried-and-true racing, deep systems and a My Team mode, it earned a strong response (88 on Metacritic).
Video GamesBirmingham Star

Rokkr, Thieves win CDL Stage 5 openers

New York Subliners lost the opener of their home series on Friday, falling 3-2 to the Los Angeles Thieves in Week 1 action of the Call of Duty League's Stage 5. The Thieves joined the Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Chicago in having won their initial matches in Group A. In...
Video GamesCollider

New 'Contra Returns' Mobile Game Trailer Reveals Release Date

Fans of the classic Contra game series will soon be able to experience one of their favorite run-and-gun titles on mobile. Pre-registration is available right now for anyone who wants to play the game on launch and get exclusive pre-registration goodies at the same time. But gamers who hesitate to get in line early might miss out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy