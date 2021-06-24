NYSL Mayhem revealed as Andbox's CDL mobile team
Andbox expanded its esports portfolio Thursday with the introduction of the Call of Duty: Mobile team NYSL Mayhem. The team previously operated as Trovo Mayhem. "Call of Duty: Mobile is a massively popular game globally and it was important for us to establish a team to represent New York given the size of the market, our leadership position in it, and our existing deep roots in the Call of Duty franchise across all platforms," Andbox co-founder and chief product officer Rohit Gupta said in a news release.www.gwinnettdailypost.com
