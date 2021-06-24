How Bee-Impersonating Flies Help With Pollination
Bees and butterflies might be the best-known pollinators, but they aren’t the only ones. Bats, birds, beetles, wasps and flies play an important role, too. Rae Olsson, a postdoctoral research associate at Washington State University (WSU), has studied pollinating insects since 2014, when they started working on a bee-survey project led by a recent WSU doctoral graduate. While their job was to collect data on bee populations, Olsson realized the flowers received a host of different visitors.modernfarmer.com