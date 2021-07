At long last, Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming is now officially supported on iOS (through the Safari browser) and PC/macOS (through Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome)! So if you’ve been wanting to test it out on any of these devices, now you’ll be able to give it a spin! The only thing you need (other than a supported device, of course) is an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription (a measly $14.99) and you’re good to go!