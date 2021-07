Since we now know that Microsoft plans on releasing Windows 11 as a free download for existing Windows 10 users during the 2021 holiday season, it will be fitting to look back at just how far the operating system has come. Windows 11 will be the first major release since 2015, and it builds upon its predecessor by revamping the user interface to follow the company’s new Fluent Design guidelines that focuses on ease of use and flexibility. Read more for a video, additional information, and a bonus clip.