Members of the public are invited to virtually join the three meetings the Council will be holding on Tuesday, July 13. The first meeting is a pre-Legislative Meeting Breakfast Meeting, the second is a Committee of the Whole meeting, and the third is a Legislative Meeting. The Breakfast Meeting starts at 9AM, the Committee of the Whole meeting will start at noon, and the Legislative Meeting will immediately follow. The agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting can be found here, and the agenda for the Legislative Meeting can be found here. Please find access information below: