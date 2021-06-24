11712 Olde Covington Way, Henrico, VA 23059

Welcome to AHHMAAZING! This home is breathtaking! You literally will be moving into an elegant, updated home with new flooring, new painting, new kitchen, new Master bath, new carpeting, new lighting and so much more! Meticulously attentive to every detail, this transitional home is as functional as it is beautiful! From the grand 2 story foyer with turned iron stairway pickets to the spacious open floor plan, the rooms are oversized, the hallways are wide, the ceilings are high and the windows are numerous! Details include hand scraped hardwood flooring throughout the first and second levels, a true Chef's kitchen with 5 burner gas stove, farm sink, and custom cabinets, gorgeous architectural lighting and a multipurpose third floor recreation room with full bath, theater room and even a secret " kids clubhouse" area! The second level living offers 5 sunlit bedrooms, 3 full baths and a large utility room ! the master suite is huge with a custom closet right out of a magazine and a beautifully remodeled master bath with stand alone tub, oversized marble shower and new double vanity! Even more-This manicured lot is so private and even overlooks a beautiful pond!