Providing employee feedback from data collection

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData collection on the farm can benefit the entire farm team and the dairy’s bottom line. Dr. Lisa Holden, associate professor of dairy and animal science at Penn State, said cameras are commonly used in various areas throughout dairy farms and can collect valuable information that allows managers to provide feedback. “It isn’t about finger-pointing,” said Holden. “It’s about ‘How can we make things better? What’s happening that we can get this done, work as a team and fix things.’”

