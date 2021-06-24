Cancel
North Charleston, SC

Job fair in North Charleston draws local employers desperate to hire, but few applicants

By Mary Steurer msteurer@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH CHARLESTON — Lowcountry employers angled for potential hires at a modestly attended outdoor job fair hosted by SC Works Trident on June 24. It was the agency's first in-person job fair since before the pandemic, drawing area representatives from about 20 employers — from Publix and the Medical University of South Carolina to the S.C. Department of Corrections. It comes at a time Lowcountry businesses are in desperate need of workers to fill vacancies across the job-force spectrum, from food and beverage to manufacturing.

www.postandcourier.com
