SC shelters rush to adopt out pets with reduced fees as demand slows
Pet shelters around South Carolina are offering low or reduced adoption rates through the weekend in an effort to get more dogs and cats out the door. The event, called Pick Me! SC, is an annual one to encourage potential pet owners to consider giving abandoned or formerly stray animals a new home. But this year it holds more importance because the surge in adoptions through 2020, as many people were stuck at home and looking for a new furry friend, has slowed.www.postandcourier.com