Police officers help pull woman from burning car in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON — A burning car following a June 21 collision sent two police officers into overdrive as they rescued a woman from the inferno. By the time North Charleston police officer Adrian Besancon arrived, an off-duty Charleston school resource officer, Anthony Powell, was helping a relative pull the crash victim from the burning car, according to North Charleston police spokesman Harve Jacobs.www.postandcourier.com
