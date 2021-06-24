Dogwood Health Trust grants Out of the Ashes $1.2 million
FOREST CITY — Local nonprofit Out of the Ashes has received a major transformational gift, that will expand its capacity to serve men, women and children in need. Pat Chamberlain, founder and executive director, says the people seeking help from his organization often have nowhere else to go, having exhausted all traditional sources of assistance. As the only dedicated homeless shelter in Rutherford and Polk counties, they are always at capacity.