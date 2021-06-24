SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") This is THE INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY. I'm Stacey Vanek Smith. And today, we are taking a trip. We are going to Canada - our quiet, dignified cousin to the north, the place with, like, Mounties and moose and Justin Trudeau and hundreds of billions of dollars worth of trade every year. That is the thing about Canada. Historically, they are our largest trading partner. Of course, for the past 16 months, our mutual border - the border between Canada and the U.S. - has been closed to all nonessential travel. And while there were some hopes that that would open back up this summer, a few days ago, both the American and Canadian government said the border will stay pretty much closed for at least the next month. So we brought in an actual Canadian to talk about this. Anis Heydari, welcome.