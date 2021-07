According to award-winning chef Bobby Flay, the quintessential roast chicken with salsa verde is served by his friend and mentor Jonathan Waxman at his restaurant Barbuto. Flay says, “Jonathan has been making that chicken at every restaurant he has owned for the past thirty years, and it is still as delicious as the first time he prepared it. This is my homage to that chicken dish, and one of my favorite things to prepare at home. Whether I am cooking the chicken on my grill in the summer or on the stovetop under a brick in the winter, it’s always a hit with guests.”