BBQ Ranch Chicken Casserole

Everyone loves a good potato recipe, especially when it’s rich, creamy, and topped with buttery crisp breadcrumbs. It’s a comfort food side dish that works for just about any occasion—from Thanksgiving to Easter to summer cookouts. Traditionally, a cheesy potato casserole (also called funeral potatoes) is served at family gatherings after a funeral, so it’s no wonder the dish is meant to be comforting. The recipe is kept simple by using frozen shredded hash browns for easy prep, and we added lots of cheddar, sour cream, and cream of chicken soup to make a thick cheesy sauce. Buttered breadcrumbs give the casserole some texture on top, but you can substitute homemade breadcrumbs, panko, or even corn flakes for more crunch. To make things even easier, this casserole can be prepared and stored up to 2 days in advance—just be sure to mix up the topping just before you are ready to bake.