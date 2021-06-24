Surfside condo-collapse video is haunting for what we didn’t see: the people inside | Editorial
There’s the power of what we know happened to a Surfside condominium, then there’s the rattling, wrenching effect of what we saw happen. The word “heartbreaking” cannot be overused. Because what we saw were typical beachfront buildings, standing there as they always had. Then one section suddenly went down in a cloud of thick dust. Then, another section, as if deliberating for a second or two, followed suit.www.sacbee.com