Surfside condo-collapse video is haunting for what we didn’t see: the people inside | Editorial

Sacramento Bee
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s the power of what we know happened to a Surfside condominium, then there’s the rattling, wrenching effect of what we saw happen. The word “heartbreaking” cannot be overused. Because what we saw were typical beachfront buildings, standing there as they always had. Then one section suddenly went down in a cloud of thick dust. Then, another section, as if deliberating for a second or two, followed suit.

