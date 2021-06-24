Michael J. Conti - June 16, 2021

On Friday, July 2, 2021, Michael Emmet Lozon, husband and father, passed away at the age of 72, after a 5 month battle with Glioblastoma. Michael was born May 17, 1948, in Grand Haven to Elsie and Howard Lozon. He lived much of his younger life in Alpena, Michigan before moving to southwest Michigan. He received a bachelor’s degree in Photo Journalism from Central Michigan University in 1976 and has worked for several Michigan Newspapers. He refused to retire but continued his career as an independent contractor specializing in documenting the histories of local businesses and personal memoirs of local Entrepreneurs. But his passion for photography surfaced during those later years and he spent hours documenting the happenings at Ottawa County Parks, the Tulip Time festival, as well as other events in the area. He was married to his best friend Jan (Souter) Lozon and has a daughter Mandy Beth from his first marriage.