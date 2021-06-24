Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Michael J. Conti - June 16, 2021

gvpennysaver.com
 18 days ago

Springwater: June 16, 2021 at age 58. Predeceased by his father John Conti and brother Darrell Conti. Survived by his wife Kim OíConnell and children; Cory, Christina (Vinnie), Chaunté, Johnathan, Lilly, Michelle, and Michael; 7 grandchildren; his mother Dawn Conti; sister Kelley (Don) Wester; and many other extended family and friends.

www.gvpennysaver.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Music
Related
Hope, KSjcpost.com

William J "Bill" Anderes - June 28th, 1953-July 4th, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of William (Bill) Joseph Anderes of Hope, Kansas, announce his passing on Sunday, July 4th, 2021. Bill just recently celebrated his 68th birthday. Bill was the eldest child of Vincent and Virginia Anderes and was to be followed by eight other siblings. Bill was a graduate of Chapman High School and then attended the Salina Area Vo-Tech.
Obituariesmendotadakota.com

Christina J. Fowler November 19, 1971 ~ June 24, 2021 (age 49) Service in Aug.

November 19, 1971 ~ June 24, 2021 (age 49) Christina Johanna Fowler 49, passed away at her home in St Paul MN on the evening of Thursday June 24, 2021. Formerly from Boise Idaho, Christina enjoyed her work as a Massage Therapist and a Native American Artist. She participated in women’s traditional dancing at Native American Pow Wows over the years. Her artwork included Native American crafts, jewelry, and beadwork. Christina enjoyed sharing her knowledge.
CelebritiesWacoTrib.com

Beth Allison Barr: A woman's place

“Yes, for sure,” I said. It was my standard response. Conversations at church about me as a working mom often devolved into the same question: but your home and family come first, right? This happened most often with new acquaintances. Perhaps because I was a pastor’s wife, they needed assurance that my vocational calling as a historian and professor would take a backseat to my God-given role as wife and mother.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Charlie Robinson of 'Night Court' Dies at 75

"Night Court" star Charlie Robinson — pictured upper right in the photo above — died Sunday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, THR reports. He was 75. According to his representative, Robinson died of cardiac arrest brought on by multisystem organ failure, septic shock, and metastatic adenocarcinoma. Born November 9,...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Rude Son Disrespects Gardener, Regrets It Later - Story of the Day

A rude man tries to get his home gardener fired for being too poor but gets the surprise of a lifetime when his rich father reveals the truth. Harry grew up in an incredibly wealthy family, thanks to his father’s company. Mr. Adam Mitchell had inherited it from his own father but built it from a small firm into a huge conglomerate.
Trouble RelationshipTMZ.com

'American Pickers' Star Michael Wolfe's Wife Files for Divorce

The wife of "American Pickers" star Michael Wolfe is picking a whole new lane, as in the single lane ... 'cause she's quietly filed for divorce from the reality star. Jodi Catherine Wolfe filed docs on their home turf of Williamson County, Tennessee back in November after nearly 10 years of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. They got married back on September 7, 2012 in Franklin, TN.
Obituaries927thevan.com

Michael Lozon

On Friday, July 2, 2021, Michael Emmet Lozon, husband and father, passed away at the age of 72, after a 5 month battle with Glioblastoma. Michael was born May 17, 1948, in Grand Haven to Elsie and Howard Lozon. He lived much of his younger life in Alpena, Michigan before moving to southwest Michigan. He received a bachelor’s degree in Photo Journalism from Central Michigan University in 1976 and has worked for several Michigan Newspapers. He refused to retire but continued his career as an independent contractor specializing in documenting the histories of local businesses and personal memoirs of local Entrepreneurs. But his passion for photography surfaced during those later years and he spent hours documenting the happenings at Ottawa County Parks, the Tulip Time festival, as well as other events in the area. He was married to his best friend Jan (Souter) Lozon and has a daughter Mandy Beth from his first marriage.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Charles Robinson Dies, Night Court Star Was 75

Sad news has just come in as actor Charlie Robinson of Night Court fame has died. Perhaps best known for his role as Mac Robinson on the popular comedy series, Robinson is one of the most recognizable television actors of the 1980s. According to his rep, Robinson reportedly passed away on Sunday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center from cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma. He was 75 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy