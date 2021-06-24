Cancel
Kathryn M. Renwand (Parker) - June 18, 2021

Canaseraga, NY: At age 83, Kathryn passed peacefully on June 18, 2021 at the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's. She was born on August 9, 1937 in Hornell, NY to the late Claude and Blanche Parker. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband James A. Renwand Sr. and children; Joseph C. Renwand, Jerry A. Renwand, and Carol L. Carpenter.† Survived by children; James (Wendy) Renwand Jr. of Greenwood, Carla (Gerry) Brzezinski of Livonia, and Cindy (Buddy) Getman of Alfred; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she loved dearly; sister Doris Dailey of Hornell; many nieces and nephews.

