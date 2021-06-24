John Tennant McAdam - June 14, 2021
Rochester/Canandaigua: At age 82, John passed peacefully on June 14, 2021 at the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center. He was born on May 18, 1939 to the late Robert and Elizabeth (Tennant) McAdam. In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by his twin sister Joan Rice, sister Margaret Matheson, and brothers-in-law Vincent Matheson and John W. Martin, II Survived by siblings; Elizabeth Martin and Robert (Mary) McAdam; brother-in-law Eric Rice; many nieces, nephews, and close friends.www.gvpennysaver.com
Comments / 0