Peter Gozelski - June 15,2021

Age 81, of Gainesville, NY, passed away at home on June 15, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 29, 1939 in Huntington, NY, son of the late William and Johanna Strauss Gozelski. Pete was involved in agriculture and farming most of his life. He was a member of the Empire Potato Growers Association and raised Black Angus beef cattle for many years. He was a farm tractor enthusiast particularly International Harvester, Massey Ferguson and Oliver. He enjoyed logging and was a great supporter of the organization, People, Inc. In earlier years, Pete enjoyed hunting and antique collecting.