Watertown, NY

Harold L. Armold - June 14, 2021

Cover picture for the articleWatertown: At age 71, Harold passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Samaritan Hospital in Watertown, NY. He was born in Fillmore, NY to the late Elwood and Leona Armold. Harold is predeceased by his wife; Barbara Armold and his siblings; Robert, Lloyd, Josie and Sylvia. Survived by his children; Shawn Armold, Jamie Armold, Chris Mott, Tara Curia, Stacy Moore and Leona Milsten, along with 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Watertown, NY
Obituaries
