How to watch the StarLadder CIS RMR

By Leonardo Biazzi
dotesports.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen of the best CS:GO teams from the CIS region will compete in the StarLadder CIS Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament, starting on June 27 at 9am CT. RMR events serve as a chance for teams to earn points toward the PGL Stockholm Major, which is scheduled to take place from Oct. 23 to Nov. 7. Team Spirit are leading the race in the CIS region with 1,780 points but are closely followed by Natus Vincere (1,680 points), Gambit, and Virtus Pro (1,600 points each).

#Ct#Rmr#Cis#Pgl Stockholm Major#Hltv#Group A#Na Vi#Virtus Pro#Spirit#Entropiq#The Epic League Cis#Valve#Starladder Cis#Rmr#Sergachev#Mds#Dastan Akbayev Team#Certus#Islamov Schedule
