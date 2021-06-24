How to watch the StarLadder CIS RMR

Suning picked up a decisive 2-1 win over Top Esports in the 2021 LPL Summer Split, extending their winning streak to three games. Going into this League of Legends match, the 2020 Worlds finalists were favored after their latest dominant series. TES was sitting at the top of the standings, but their wins weren’t as decisive and they usually play a much more controlled game. Suning exploited that by causing chaos all around the map and, while it didn’t work out perfectly in the first game, the strategy had a positive effect in the second and third matches, where Suning was picking up kills left and right all around the map.