Kenosha, WI

Council denies $50K damage claim for injuries in Blake shooting; federal suit against Sheskey continues

By Terry Flores
Kenosha News.com
 18 days ago

Without comment or deliberation, the Kenosha City Council has denied a claim for damages from Jacob Blake, the man paralyzed in a police shooting last summer. The council voted 17-0 Monday night, rejecting the claim in which Blake sought damages for medical expenses, lost wages and “pain and suffering and disfigurement” as filed by Chicago-based attorneys March 11 with the office of the city’s clerk-treasurer.

