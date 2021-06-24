Council denies $50K damage claim for injuries in Blake shooting; federal suit against Sheskey continues
Without comment or deliberation, the Kenosha City Council has denied a claim for damages from Jacob Blake, the man paralyzed in a police shooting last summer. The council voted 17-0 Monday night, rejecting the claim in which Blake sought damages for medical expenses, lost wages and “pain and suffering and disfigurement” as filed by Chicago-based attorneys March 11 with the office of the city’s clerk-treasurer.www.kenoshanews.com