Molly Holly Discusses Her Trial Period as a WWE Producer

In a recent interview with Wrestlezone, Ariya Daivari discussed his WWE release, teaming with Tony Nese on 205 Live, and much more. Here are some highlights:. Ariya Daivari on his reaction to his WWE release: “It’s been cool. Everyone’s been super supportive. So many friends and people who have reached out that I didn’t think were gonna reach out and stuff like that, so it’s cool man. I’m excited for the next chapter and see what’s next. So funny enough my girlfriend said, ‘I never thought that if this day ever came that when you told me what happened that you’d sound so cool and chill about it and whatever,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, there is this internal pressure I think all wrestlers put on themselves,’ in any company, not just WWE. We put a lot of internal pressure on ourselves, whether it’s dieting super hard, never missing workouts, making sure you have the best matches possible in wrestling. We have a saying, ‘you’re only as good as your last match,’ so if your last match you didn’t feel like you did a good job, your next one really really matters to you. Deep down so there’s this internal pressure that you put on yourself that for the time being, gets to go away cause don’t get me wrong, once my 90 days is up and I’m back to work all that pressure comes back, you know, but for the next 90 days I kind of get to chill, so it was a little bit of relief.”