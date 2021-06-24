English Dub Review: Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! “Adult Event Time”

The Promised Neverland was one of the biggest hits in anime back when its first season premiered, combining Death Note style chess game tactics with the precociousness of Rugrats, as it followed a group of young and smart orphans who slowly learn that they are being prepared to be fed to terrifying demons and decide to make a break for it. The first season focused on the three main kids, Emma, Norman, and Ray, who must plot their escape while keeping their plans secret from their caretaker Isabella. They make deals, hold their cards close, and learn more about the operations that are putting them and their friends in danger, eventually being able to finally make it out with most of them, vowing to come back to save the rest. After such a fantastic opening season and with so much of the beloved manga left to adapt, a follow up to this should have been primed to be just as good if not better.