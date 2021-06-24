Cancel
Video Games

English Dub Review: Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! “Adult Event Time”

By Ben Schmidt
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHiro gets arrested after Ginji rats him out. While in prison an interrogator by the name of Mizarisa takes him to a special room. Hiro gets a notification about “advanced” stimulation and thinks an adult event is happening. It is an adult event just not the type he thought it was…

Johnny Yong Bosch
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation Season Two

Muhyo and Roji continue to solve cases as the corruption of the Magical Law Association is brought to light. After they lose a contest Roji and Muhyo go their separate ways for a while. Roji takes the Magical Law exam and grows as a person without depending on Muhyo’s approval. The Magical Law exam turns deadly when a dangerous spirit sneaks in through another spirit. It forces the practitioners to work together and survive. They manage to make it out thanks to Roji’s high spirit energy and he understands why Muhyo chose him as his assistant.
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Wonder Egg Priority “An Adult Child”

Things are wrapping up in the world of Wonder Egg as our heroines start to complete their missions. Rika manages to free Chiemi, but then Dot shows up and murders Mannen in the same way that Momoe’s sidekick was killed last week. Later, Ai enters the Acca’s house and finds...
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Fruits Basket The Final Season “See You Again Soon”

Tohru, the Somas, and all of their friends prepare for the next chapters of their lives…. The final episode is not a climax episode so the value it adds less than the previous one even with a sudden 50-year time skip/epilogue. But it’s good to have an ending that manages to tie up loose ends at least. Even the other Somas are living life as they see fit this time, now that there are no walls between outsiders and the Sohma Family. One such case is Arisa’s crush on Kureno, finally sorting out her feelings towards him. The most surprising is Akito wearing woman-like clothes, now that’s a big change.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: Godzilla Singular Point Season One

Godzilla gets another anime treatment but this time the animation is less jarring with its CGI use. Mei Kamino (Erika Harlacher) and Yun Arikawa (Johnny Yong Bosch) are the two main characters. There are a bunch of supporting characters as well all trying to deal with the kaiju-sized mess they all find themselves in. They’re also trying to avoid “The Catastrophe” which becomes prominent in the latter half of the season.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: The Promised Neverland Season 2

The Promised Neverland was one of the biggest hits in anime back when its first season premiered, combining Death Note style chess game tactics with the precociousness of Rugrats, as it followed a group of young and smart orphans who slowly learn that they are being prepared to be fed to terrifying demons and decide to make a break for it. The first season focused on the three main kids, Emma, Norman, and Ray, who must plot their escape while keeping their plans secret from their caretaker Isabella. They make deals, hold their cards close, and learn more about the operations that are putting them and their friends in danger, eventually being able to finally make it out with most of them, vowing to come back to save the rest. After such a fantastic opening season and with so much of the beloved manga left to adapt, a follow up to this should have been primed to be just as good if not better.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: Higurashi: When They Cry – Gou

Higurashi no Naku Koro Ni or Higurashi: When They Cry is a series of popular visual novel mysteries that was adapted into more globally popular anime series in the mid-2000’s, with two seasons ending in a very conclusive and happy resolution. The story chronicles mysterious killings going on in the remote Japanese village of Hinamizawa, following several characters as their mental states break down, leading to more bloodshed and time strangely reset. Eventually, it’s revealed that these time loops are actually happening to a single girl, Rika Furude, who is helped by her school friends to uncover her own murderer and finally escape the same set of days she’s lived for over a century. Higurashi Gou was initially marketed as a remake of this story, supposedly for new audiences who may have not wanted to sit through the first adaptation’s…kinda bad parts. But lo and behold, it was revealed after the first episode that this was actually a stealth sequel, with all the characters somehow trapped back in the same time loop.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway

Twelve years have passed since Char’s Rebellion and an anti-federation organization called “Mafty” has emerged. Led by someone named “Mafty Navue Erin”, Mafty carries out fierce attacks of terrorism. Assassinating high-ranking officials one after another. The person who calls himself “Mafty” is none other than Hathaway Noa, son of Bright Noa, a hero of the One Year War. Things don’t go according to plan when he crosses paths with Federation Forces officer Kenneth Sleg and the beautiful Gigi Andalucia.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2

Picking up where the first season left off, Quintessential Quintuplets continues the How I Met Your Mother style storytelling to uncover the identity of the protagonist’s bride. This is a mystery because all of the potential love interests are quintuplets, and so the bride looks like all of them. The first season mainly focused on Futaro, a high school brainiac and tutor for hire, being employed to teach the five Nakano sisters, Ichika, Nino, Miku, Yotsuba, and Itsuki, as they are in danger of failing their classes. With his tutoring, they’re all able to become marginally better at school, as well as Futaro capturing a few of their hearts in the process.
Video Gamesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Ω “Head Paladin”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Diablo and crew arrive in Zircon Tower City, a desert city, for their quest and meet a bunny girl named Horn. Diablo learns that a dungeon he created in the city also got summoned with him, but that has to wait as he also fights off a giant sandworm and learns that the city is being heavily taxed which is keeping many of the people from getting healed of a disease going around. Battuta, the head paladin, is at odds with the leader of the city, Fanis, because Fanis is an atheist. Battuta invites the party to his house, where bathing shenanigans ensue, but Lumachina also discusses something with him in private.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun “The Student Council President’s Gaze”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Despite the spell against her nearly wearing off, Ameri has still not regained her confidence. However, she feels like she’d be okay with that if Iruma stayed by her side, but he repeats words she once told him: That he would rather she pursue her ambitions than some ideal. This gives her the motivation to get back to her old self during the speech portion of the election, which she wins in a landslide and punishes the real culprit, though she does let her opponent work on the council. She also offers Iruma the chance to stay on as well, though he decides to stick to the Magical Apparatus club he and his friends were in before. Though unknown to him, Ameri has realized that she has feelings for him.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: So I’m a Spider, So What? “I guess this is a class reunion?”

Between saving Sophia and helping people out, the Spider-Lady ends up being worshipped as a Divine Beast. As embarrassing as that is, it’s not too bad. Meanwhile, Shun’s group arrives at the elf village and encounters someone they thought was long gone. As preparations for war are underway, Shun’s party is met with suspicion, even Filimøs, who is an elf herself. But then, Shun is reunited with some old friends…
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Shadows House “The Debut”

Mia wanted to be disciplined by her mistress Sarah and boy does she get her wish. For Emilico her long-awaited debut has arrived. How will she fare in the process of becoming Kate’s face? Will she succeed or get “thrown away”?. Our Take:. I’ll be honest… I don’t things could...
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Black Clover “The Beginning of Hope and Despair”

As the Spade army begins crossing the border in a mechanized citadel called Candelo powered by siphoning magic from Spade commoners. Asta, who has grown even stronger and can now fly astride his demon slayer sword, flies to Candelo where he is enraged to see Spade Knights siphoning prisoners to death. Asta confronts Candelo’s commander who reveals a sinister secret about himself.
Visual Artnorthernexpress.com

Passionate Reality: Life in Full Color

Through the imaginative colors & bold brush strokes of six northern Michigan artists, Passionate Reality: Life in Full Color presents a world that is full of life, energy, vibrancy & passion. The exhibition includes work by artists Brenda Clark, Susan Glass, Debra Howard, Colleen Shull, Pam Spicer & Jennifer Tobias. Runs May 24 - July 24. An artist's reception will be held on Fri., June 25 from 5-7pm.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Kemono Jihen “Truth”

Before Shiki can kill Akio some kemono show up to save him. They are Shiki’s siblings. Hearing them speak like his mother, Shiki breaks down and asks Kabane to help. Kabane goes into his powered-up form and kills them all. Turns out the little girl from previously is also Shiki’s sibling and the source of the golden webbing.

